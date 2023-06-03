The Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, carrying close to 2,000 passengers cumulatively, and a goods train were involved in a derailment-collision accident near Bahanagar Bazar station in the eastern state on Friday night

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Odisha train tragedy: Sharad Pawar seeks inquiry, cites Lal Bahadur Shastri on demands for Vaishnaw's resignation x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded an inquiry into the three-train accident in Balasore in Odisha that killed more than 260 persons and injured nearly 1,000 a day earlier.

Asked about demands for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on moral grounds post the tragedy, Pawar cited the example of then railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri resigning after a train accident and asked "those in power" to do what is "appropriate".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, carrying close to 2,000 passengers cumulatively, and a goods train were involved in a derailment-collision accident near Bahanagar Bazar station in the eastern state on Friday night.

"It is an accident and everyone has sought an inquiry. Let the facts come out and after that suggestions can be made," Pawar told reporters.

Speaking on some parties seeking the resignation of Vaishnaw, the NCP chief said, "When Lal Bahadur Shastri was the railway minister, an accident took place. Then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was against Shastri's decision to resign, but Shastri believed it was his moral responsibility to quit."

"This example is known to the nation and those in power should do what they feel is appropriate," Pawar asserted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever