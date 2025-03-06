Rare olive ridley turtle sighting ends in chaos as unaware crowd flash lights thus forcing it back to sea

Olive ridley turtle was spotted on Juhu Beach on Tuesday night. Pic/Instagram/@juhubuzz

Listen to this article Olive ridley turtle spotted on Juhu Beach, but human disturbance forces retreat x 00:00

In a rare sighting that has thrilled marine conservationists and nature lovers, an olive ridley turtle was spotted on Juhu Beach on Tuesday night. However, due to disturbances from onlookers, the turtle returned to the sea without nesting.

According to Juhu Buzz, an Instagram page covering local events, this could be the first time an olive ridley turtle attempted to lay eggs on Juhu Beach. “This would have been a significant event, but due to a lack of awareness, visitors disturbed the turtle. Some even knocked on its shell. Many people don’t realise that these turtles need space to lay eggs. Greater awareness is crucial to ensuring their safety,” the page stated. The sighting was reported to wildlife conservationists, including the Marine Life of Mumbai group, which extensively documents Mumbai’s coastal biodiversity.

Marine Ecologist Shaunak Modi from the Coastal Conservation Foundation noted that olive ridley turtles were once common nesters in Mumbai until 1985, with a rare nesting reported in Versova in 2018. “We received a video at 9 pm from a Juhu Koliwada resident showing an olive ridley turtle on Juhu Beach. The video showed the turtle retreating to the sea, surrounded by people with flashlights. It’s likely the female abandoned nesting due to the disturbance. However, there’s still a chance she—or another female—may return in the coming days. It’s our responsibility to provide a safe, undisturbed habitat for them,” Modi explained.

The Maharashtra Forest Department’s Mangrove Cell has been alerted. Divisional Forest Officer Deepak Khade confirmed that patrolling will be conducted on Juhu Beach at night. “We received reports of the sighting and will deploy our staff along with Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) guards. If the turtle returns, we will ensure it is not disturbed. Anyone found interfering will face action,” he warned.

Past sightings

In 2018, environmentalist Afroz Shah had reported olive ridley hatchlings at Versova Beach, calling it a “historic moment after 20 years.”

Olive ridleys in India

India is home to the world’s largest nesting population of olive ridley turtles, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. According to the Marine Turtle Action Plan (2021-26), between 40,000 to 1.1 million turtles nest annually on Indian beaches, though nesting success is threatened by habitat degradation and predation. Maharashtra has designated nesting sites across six beaches in Sindhudurg, four in Raigad, and 13 in Ratnagiri, with nesting season running from November to March.

Did You Know?

A female olive ridley lays 100-150 eggs at a time, with hatchlings emerging in 45-55 days. Sea turtles play a crucial role in marine ecosystems, maintaining seagrass beds, coral reefs, and nutrient cycles. Their decline threatens ocean health, making conservation efforts vital.