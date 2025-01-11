Indian Coast Guard personnel were joined by volunteers from local schools and colleges in the cleanup effort, aimed at fostering a collective responsibility for protecting coastal biodiversity

The Indian Coast Guard Region (West) conducted a Special Coastal Cleanup Drive at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday, as part of its upcoming 49th Raising Day celebrations. The event highlighted the Coast Guard's ongoing commitment to marine environmental protection, with a strong focus on preserving the ecological balance of the nation's coastal areas.

Apart from the Indian Coast Guard personnel, volunteers from local schools and colleges in Mumbai also participated in the cleanup effort. The initiative aimed to foster a collective sense of responsibility for the protection of coastal biodiversity.

Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of all those involved in the drive.

He highlighted the symbolic nature of the event, noting that it went beyond routine cleanup efforts. "This drive is not just about cleaning the beaches; it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the biodiversity of our coastal areas," said IG Sharma.

The cleanup drive saw active involvement from various groups, including the Ismaili Civic Group, National Social Services, and the National Scouting Guiding Development Committee. A key feature of the event was the Mallakhamb display by the team of Padma Shri awardee Uday Deshpande, renowned for bringing the traditional Indian sport to international recognition. Dr Nandini Jain, a Kalaripayattu master, and her team showcased the ancient martial art, adding an energetic cultural element to the event.

The enthusiasm of the volunteers and participants demonstrated the broader message of the event: the importance of collective action in safeguarding the environment. As the cleanup progressed, the beach began to transform, reflecting the positive impact that can be achieved when individuals come together for a common cause.

This special drive is part of the series of events leading up to the Indian Coast Guard’s 49th Raising Day celebrations, set for February 1, 2025. The Coast Guard Region (West) will continue to host similar events across the west coast of India, further promoting the vital role of the Coast Guard in marine conservation and environmental protection.