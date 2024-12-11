Breaking News
Indian Coast Guard conducts Regional Level Pollution Response Exercise in Goa

Updated on: 11 December,2024 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

The two-day event featured a comprehensive set of activities designed to validate the readiness of various stakeholders involved in oil spill response. On Tuesday, a series of presentations and lectures were delivered by experts, followed by a Table Top Exercise to simulate and assess the response to a potential oil spill scenario

Pic/Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with key stakeholders, successfully conducted a Regional Level Pollution Response Exercise in Goa on Tuesday and Wednesday. The exercise, aimed at enhancing preparedness and coordination in combating marine oil pollution, was conducted under the aegis of the Coast Guard Region (West).


The two-day event featured a comprehensive set of activities designed to validate the readiness of various stakeholders involved in oil spill response. On Tuesday, a series of presentations and lectures were delivered by experts, followed by a Table Top Exercise to simulate and assess the response to a potential oil spill scenario. These sessions were aimed at understanding the critical steps required to address such disasters, especially as oil pollution escalates once it reaches the shoreline.


On Wednesday, the focus was on practical demonstrations with a Pollution Response drill at sea, simulating oil spill response and control measures using Indian Coast Guard assets off the coast of Goa. In addition to this, a shoreline cleanup exercise was conducted by the state administration, in close coordination with other stakeholders, to test the effectiveness of oil spill containment along the sensitive coastlines.


The exercise is a part of the ongoing efforts by the Indian Coast Guard to strengthen the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) and ensure effective response strategies in the event of marine pollution incidents. Given India's vast coastline, the role of coordination among stakeholders — the state administration, port authorities, pollution control boards, and oil handling agencies — is critical to addressing oil spills effectively.

The Regional Level Pollution Response Exercise was attended by Alok Kumar, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa, who commended the efforts of the Indian Coast Guard and the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in ensuring coastal protection. The event saw wide participation from the Goa State Administration, Captain of Ports Goa, State Pollution Control Board, Fisheries Department, and Oil Handling Agencies, all of whom played a vital role in the demonstration and response procedures.

Speaking about the exercise, an Indian Coast Guard official emphasised that such drills are essential for improving the efficiency of marine spill response systems and ensuring the safety of the coastal communities. The exercise also aimed to test the pollution-response capabilities of various agencies, ensuring a coordinated and rapid response in case of a real oil spill disaster.

This exercise serves as a critical step in ensuring India’s preparedness to combat oil spills and other marine pollution threats, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility and coordinated efforts in protecting the nation’s sensitive coastal ecosystems, the Indian Coast Guard said.

