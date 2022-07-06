On Dawood Ibrahim's issue, MVA government was indecisive, alleges Eknath Shinde

Shinde said they had decided to take further "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, in an interview to news agency ANI, said that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government was indecisive on issues related to Dawood Ibrahim and Mumbai riots.

Shinde said they had decided to take further "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

"We have decided to take our Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology, his role further. If 50 MLAs take such a step, then there must be a big reason for it. Nobody takes such a big decision for small reason. Even a corporator does not take such a decision. Why did 50 MLAs take such a decision? There was a need to think about this," Shinde told ANI.

"Shiv Sena, BJP contested 2019 assembly elections together but the government was formed with Congress, NCP. Due to this, whenever issues of Hindutva came up, matters relating to Savarkar came up, Mumbai blast issue came up, on Dawood issue came up and other issues when (these) came, we were unable to take a decision," he added.

#WATCH | "...In 2019, we contested polls with BJP but govt was formed with Congress, NCP & due to that when issues like Hindutva, Savarkar, Mumbai bomb blasts, Dawood Ibrahim, and others came, we were not able to take any decision..," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (1/2) pic.twitter.com/V1A5lklmqF — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

With the new government facing cases in courts and the battle over Shiv Sena likely to reach Election Commission, Shinde said they had not done anything illegal and followed the course of law.

"We are not doing anything illegal. In the democracy of this country, there are rules, laws and the constitution and one has to work in accordance with it. Today, we have majority, we have more than two-thirds (of the legislative strength) of Shiv Sena and hence the decision we have taken is legal and valid. The Speaker has also recognised us. Those who moved the court against us were pulled up. We have not done anything illegal and those who did this, the court will decide against them. The floor test has been held, Speaker has been elected, the government has won the trust vote. Whatever is needed to be done in democracy has been done. This government has the support of 170 MLAs and it is a strong government," Shinde told ANI.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, a day after Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

(With inputs from ANI)