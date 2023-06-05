Breaking News
One booked for stealing electricity in Thane

Updated on: 05 June,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The house owner allegedly stole power worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh

The theft was discovered when MSEDCL officials were conducting an inspection in the area. Representational picture

An offence has been registered against a house owner for allegedly stealing electricity worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh in Thane city, the police said on Sunday. An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Electricity Act has been registered against the alleged accused who owns a bungalow in Desai village area, a police officer said.


While conducting an inspection in the area, officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) found that power had been stolen between May 2022 and May 2023 directly from the electricity pole bypassing the meter, he said. 


The MSEDCL officials immediately informed the police who registered a case against the home owner. At least 19,784 units of electricity worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh has been stolen, the police officer added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane thane crime Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai news mumbai

