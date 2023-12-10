Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > One dead 7 hurt as bus collides with trailer truck on Mumbai Pune Expressway

One dead, 7 hurt as bus collides with trailer truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Updated on: 10 December,2023 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A bus collided with a truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. One person died and seven others were injured. It happened in Raigad district on Sunday morning.

Representative Image

In the early hours of Sunday, a private bus collided with a trailer truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad district. One person died in the accident while seven others sustained injuries, a PTI report stated. 


According to the PTI report, the collision took place around 1.40 am in Khopoli which resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man, a police official confirmed. 


According to the report, the bus was en route to Pune from Mumbai; reportedly, the driver of the bus, Shirish Dhekale (43) lost control of the bus and it led to the collision with the trailer truck ahead of him. Reportedly, Raju Gawde, the second driver of the bus seated alongside Dhekale died on the spot. Gawde was from Sangli, the report added. 


According to the report, the seven injured passengers were taken to two hospitals immediately for treatment. The official said that the accident had disrupted traffic flow on the expressway initially and that movement was later restored. 

Accidents on Samruddhi Expressway

During the state legislative council session in Nagpur, Maharashtra's PWD Minister Dada Bhuse announced that 142 people died in 73 serious incidents on the first 520 km of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, which opened a year ago, stated an agency report. According to the report, during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly in Nagpur, Bhuse addressed concerns about the high accident rate.

Minister Bhuse stated that around 66 lakh cars had passed across the route since its inception, with 70% completion of barrier construction on both sides. There are plans in place for 16 "station points" along the route, which would have facilities such as gas pumps, cafes, and restrooms and are scheduled to be operational within four months, the report added. 

Notably, the motorway has seen catastrophic accidents, including a collision on October 14 that claimed twelve lives, and a previous incident on July 1 that killed 25 passengers after a private sleeper bus caught fire after hitting a divider.

The opposition leaders Ambadas Danve, Amol Mitkari, Aniket Tatkare, Satish Chavan, and Vikram Kale introduced the attention motion addressing the motorway accidents.

With agency inputs

