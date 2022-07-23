One death, 299 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai

On Friday, out of 299 fresh cases, 20 patients need hospitalisation and five are put on oxygen support

People get themselves registered for the Covid shot at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

Over the past few days, Covid cases in Mumbai have been hovering around the 250 to 290 mark. On Friday, the city reported 299 new cases out of 10,814 samples tested. The test positivity rate stood at 2.76 per cent. One person lost his life to the disease. On Friday, out of 299 fresh cases, 20 patients need hospitalisation and five are put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is now 11,22,408.

Currently, there are 1,871 active patients in Mumbai, out of which 222 are being treated in hospitals and 28 patients are on oxygen support. The city reported one death in the past 24 hours. As per the BMC officials, a 44-year-old man suffering from another ailment lost his life. The total death count due to Covid stood at 19,637. In the past 24 hours, 364 patients recovered from Covid after which the total recovery count reached 11,00,900.

On Friday, the state reported 2,515 cases after which the total count went up to 80,29,910. There were 2,449 patients who recovered and the total tally went up to 78,67,280. On Friday six deaths were reported in the state. Apart from one in Mumbai, there was one each in Vasai-Virar, Thane, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur. The total death toll stood at 1,48,051 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent, as per the state health officials.

Out of the 2,515 cases in the state, 526 cases were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). Pune reported 950 patients. Till now the state has reported 160 patients with BA.4 and BA.5. Pune has 93, Mumbai 51, Thane 5, Nagpur, Palghar 4 each, and Raigad has reported 3 cases.

80,29,910

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

526

Total no of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours

1

No of deaths in city on Friday

364

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday