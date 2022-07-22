Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

This is the first time Biden, 79, has tested positive for Covid-19

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms”, the White House said on Thursday, becoming the second sitting president to be hit by the virus.

This is the first time Biden, 79, has tested positive for Covid-19. Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has begun taking the pill Paxlovid. In line with CDC guidelines, President Biden will isolate at the White House and continue all his duties fully during that time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

9,95,354

No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

56,26,72,324

Total no of cases worldwide

63,67,793

Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

