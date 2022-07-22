Breaking News
Updated on: 22 July,2022 08:44 AM IST  |  New York
Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP


US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms”, the White House said on Thursday, becoming the second sitting president to be hit by the virus.

This is the first time Biden, 79, has tested positive for Covid-19. Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has begun taking the pill Paxlovid. In line with CDC guidelines, President Biden will isolate at the White House and continue all his duties fully during that time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

9,95,354
No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours


56,26,72,324
Total no of cases worldwide

63,67,793
Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

