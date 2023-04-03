One killed, three injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Thane

The incident took place on Sunday evening near a roadside eatery on Barave road, an official from Khadakpada police station said

A 40-year-old man was killed and three other persons were injured after a car hit a motorcycle and some pedestrians in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near a roadside eatery on Barave road, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

Later, a 36-year-old school teacher complained to police that he and his friend Kirandas Rathod were travelling on the motorbike when a speeding car hit their vehicle from behind.

Both of them fell down and suffered injuries. Rathod was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Two other pedestrians were also injured in the accident and were being treated at a hospital in Kalyan, he said.

A case has been registered against the car driver, who has been identified but not arrested so far, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Verhicles Act, the police added.

