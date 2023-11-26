Breaking News
Mumbai: Commuters’ dismay, hawkers’ delight
One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week
Mumbai: Expansion on the cards for ‘Happy Fleet’
Mumbai crime: 22 years later, man held for double murder
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Machine failures plague tunnel rescue
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week

One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week

Updated on: 26 November,2023 04:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Authorities are hopeful that the metro will soon gain more momentum after prepaid cards are launched. 

One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week

The metro has earned Rs 29.78 lakh so far

Listen to this article
One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week
x
00:00

The Navi Mumbai metrorail has crossed ridership of one lakh commuters within seven days of its launch. The metro has managed to earn Rs 29.78 lakh, and the average daily ridership of the metro is now 16,613. Authorities are hopeful that the metro will soon gain more momentum after prepaid cards are launched. 


The Navi Mumbai metro was launched without ceremony on November 17, as it was ready for five months but the state couldn’t manage to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi down for the inauguration. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde finally ordered CIDCO officials to start operation of services without any formal inauguration.


On very first day, the metro witnessed ridership of 11,937. Subsequently the ridership grew and peaked on very next day to 24,229. “The average daily ridership of the metro is 16,613, which peaks during usual rush hours. It will gain momentum in coming days,” commented a CIDCO official on condition of anonymity. “It’s just one week since the operations have been initiated, but the response is encouraging” he added. 


Also read: Mumbai: Commuters’ dismay, hawkers’ delight

Most of passengers were seen paying the fare in cash, out of total fare collected, Rs 21.41 lakh was collected in cash, and the rest online. Harish Gupta, Managing Director of Mahametro, which is operating and managing the Metro Line 1, said, “The numbers are encouraging, the service which connects most of the nodes of Kharghar and Taloja will gain momentum. Soon, we will launch metro cards which will help passengers avoid queues. The card holder not have to stand for tickets and enter the station using the cards, saving valuable time. Also, people are talking about this service, which will boost the ridership further,” he added. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK