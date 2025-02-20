The Online Open Environment School, a joint initiative by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Environment Protection Board, has completed one year. The second year begins on 21st February, with trekker Shekhar Rajeshirke leading a session on ‘Environment on Forts’.

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Online Open Environment School begins second year with session on fort ecosystems x 00:00

The Online Open Environment School, a joint initiative by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Environment Protection Board, has successfully completed its first year. The first session of its second year is set to take place on Friday, 21st February, at 4:00 PM, focusing on the topic ‘Environment on Forts’. Experienced trekker Shekhar Rajeshirke will be leading the session. With over three decades of experience in trekking and mountain exploration, he is also the author of the book Dongarwata.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Online Open Environment School provides expert guidance on various environmental topics such as local biodiversity, human impact on the environment, pollution, waste management, water issues, the significance of wetlands, eco-friendly festivals, and disposal of religious offerings. Over the past year, 52 sessions have been conducted, coordinated by the Environmental Protection Forum, an organisation with 25 years of experience in environmental conservation, education, and awareness.

These sessions have covered a range of subjects, including environment and self-awareness, ecosystems, biodiversity, water audits, natural resources, eco-friendly celebrations, global warming and climate change, renewable and non-renewable energy sources, health and the environment, chemical-free lifestyles, and much more.

A number of experts and researchers have contributed to these sessions, simplifying complex environmental concepts for a wider audience. The list of speakers includes:

Prof. Vidhyadhar Walawalkar, Pranoti Khanolkar, Surabhi Walawalkar-Thosar, Shubham Nikam, Dr. Purushottam Kale, Rupali Shaivale, Pournima Shirgaonkar, Dr. Shreya Bhanap, D.K. Soman, Dr. Mahesh Bedekar, Dr. Poonam Kurve, Dr. Sugandha Shetye, Dr. Sanjay Joshi, Dr. Vikas Hajirnis, Sangeeta Joshi, Dr. Jayashree Kulkarni, Dr. Aniket Thosar, Dr. Aditya Akerkar, Rajendra Bhat, Dr. Neelima Kulkarni, Dr. Mansi Joshi, Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, Abhay Pawgi, Hemant Karkhanis, Akshay Mandavkar, Dr. Nilesh Wagh, Dr. Khushbu Tawari, Anand Jagtap, Anand Shinde, Mrugank Prabhu, Dr. Nagesh Tekale, Diwakar Thombre, Dr. Sagar Marathe, Dr. Dilip Kakvipure, Dr. Prasad Karnik, Dr. Umesh Mundlye, Avinash Harad, Manohar Patil.

All past sessions of the Online Open Environment School are available on the ‘Apala Paryavaran’ YouTube channel. The initiative will continue in its second year, with weekly Friday sessions at 4:00 PM on various environmental conservation topics through an online platform.

The Thane Municipal Corporation and the Environment Protection Board have encouraged all environment enthusiasts to participate in the Online Open Environment School. Those interested can register by contacting the Environment Protection Board at +91 8446140189.