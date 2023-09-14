Breaking News
Mumbai News

Only socially, educationally and economically backward Marathas must get reservations, says Narayan Rane

Updated on: 14 September,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Narayan Rane said there was no need to give Kunbi certificates to all Marathas in a order to give them benefits of quota

Only socially, educationally and economically backward Marathas must get reservations, says Narayan Rane

Narayan Rane. File Pic

Only socially, educationally and economically backward Marathas must get reservations, says Narayan Rane
Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said only those from the Maratha community who are educationally, socially and economically backward should get reservations in jobs and education.


He also said there was no need to give Kunbi certificates to all Marathas in a order to give them benefits of quota. Kunbis fall in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and, hence, get reservations.


"There is no need to give Kunbi caste certificates to all the Marathas in the state. Those who are socially, economically and educationally backward (in the community)should get benefits of reservations. The '96 kuli' (a clan system) Marathas have not sought reservations," Rane, a former chief minister, said.


A proper survey should identify who is socially, economically and educationally backward, Rane said, adding Marathas constitute 38 per cent of the state's population.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

