Only taunts, no substance: Fadnavis takes dig at Uddhav's Aurangabad rally

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's speech in Aurangabad as full of "taunts" and lacking any substance.

Thackeray had said that because of the BJP, the country had to face an embarrassing situation at the international level as it was "brought to its knees and was forced to apologise" by the Arab countries over the controversial remarks made by the party spokesperson on Prophet Mohammad. “It is contradictory to see people who give lectures to others but did not follow it when it comes to decision making. There has been no reduction in fuel prices in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis tweeted without taking Thackeray's name.

“A promise was made to farmers to give huge compensation for crop loss but now (CM) has no memory of it. I am still asking the state about when farmers will get enough help,” he asked. The former chief minister also targeted Thackeray on the pending demand for renaming Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar. “Those who came up with futile expectations of changing the name of Aurangabad district to Sambhajinagar, solving the water crisis, any new plan of development—got nothing. The only thing people got was taunts and taunts,” Fadnavis added.

