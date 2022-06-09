Uddhav Thackeray defines Shiv Sena’s ‘secular’ Hindutva, challenges BJP to protect Kashmiri Pandits

Challenges the BJP to protect Kashmiri Pandits; says the Sena doesn’t hate Islam

Uddhav Thackeray said BJP leaders’ statements could not be held as representative of the whole of India. File pic

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took the Shiv Sena’s fierce Hindutva debate with the Bharatiya Janata Party northwards, asking the frenemy to show guts to protect Kashmiri Pandits from terrorist attacks. Defining the Sena’s Hindutva, he said unlike the BJP, his party did not hate other religions, abuse their Gods or prophets, and put the entire country to shame.

Thackeray was speaking at a rally in Aurangabad, which is treated as Central Maharashtra’s Hindutva heartland by both the Sena and BJP. Considering the civic polls, the CM talked about local issues and also hit out at the BJP over various other issues, including Hindutva. He challenged the BJP to an open debate over the raging saffron agenda.

“Yours is hollow Hindutva. In Kashmir, the Hindu people, the Kashmiri Pandits are leaving their homes in fear. But you don’t care about it. Go there and read Hanuman Chalisa. Go there if you are so brave. Protest the Kashmiri Pandits. Use the ED in Kashmir,” he said while promising the Kashmir Pandits all assistance in case they want to move to Maharashtra.

