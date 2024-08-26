On August 26, a 35-foot-long statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj--which is located at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg's Malvan--collapsed within a year of its inauguration.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue installed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan/ CMO

The Opposition parties trained their guns at the Mahayuti government following the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sidhudurg district. The leaders slammed the incumbent government over the poor quality of work. Some leaders accused the government of not taking proper care of the 35-foot-long statue that collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) state chief Jayant Patil held the government responsible for the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse. He said, "The state government is responsible for the collapse, as it did not take proper care. The government paid little attention to the quality of work. It only focused on conducting an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to unveil the statue."

This Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly," Patil added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik too criticised the Mahayuti government over the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse. He alleged that the work of the statue was of poor quality.

"The state government may try to evade responsibility. People responsible for the construction and erection of the statue must be probed thoroughly," he said.

Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised questions regarding the incident as well. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Sindhudurg collapsed today. Modiji had inaugurated the structure in December last year."

She further wrote, "Who was the contractor? Is it correct that the work was given to a Thane-based contractor? What action will be taken against the contractor? How much ‘khoke’ did the contractor pass on to the ‘khoke Sarkar’?"

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress, tweeted, "KADI NINDA ALERT | The 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, proudly unveiled by coalition dealer, Narendra Modi, at a fort in Sindhudurg district eight months ago collapsed today."

They said, "We humbly request everyone to do 'Kadi Ninda' to strongly condemn the reckless act of 'strong winds' that seem determined to tarnish Modiji’s reputation. Clearly, even nature is getting too political these days! People visiting the world's tallest statue made in China by Modiji shouldn't panic or worry!"

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that he felt great pain in his heart seeing the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse. He wrote in his social media post, "We will never tolerate the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is our and all Maharashtra's idol! Chhatrapati Shivaji's memorial in Malvan, which was built in haste keeping the elections in sight and inaugurated by Modi ji, collapsed today in just 8 months."

Slamming the Mahayuti government, he wrote, "Today, when we saw the statue of our Maharaj falling down, I felt great pain in my heart. The Mindhe regime and the poisonous snake called BJP, which insulted the Maharaja, must now bite! Every image of Chhatrapati Shivarai, who is the pride of Maharashtra, should be taken care of!"

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Deepak Kesarkar says through probe to be held; new statue to be erected at same location

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "I don't have all the details about the incident. However, it's important to note that PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, has said a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter."

"We are committed to erecting a new statue at the same location. This statue, unveiled by PM Modi, pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj's visionary efforts in building a sea fort. We will take all necessary steps to address this matter promptly and effectively," he said.