Opposition must stop playing politics over issue of unseasonal rains, says Dy CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 11 March,2023 07:34 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The Opposition had staged a walk out in the state legislative Assembly on Thursday demanding that the state government give immediate relief to farmers whose crops were destroyed in the unseasonal rains accompanied by hailstorms earlier this week

Devendra Fadnavis. File photo


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Opposition leaders need to be sensitive and must stop playing politics over the issue unseasonal rains that affected farmers in different parts of the state.


The Opposition had staged a walk out in the state legislative Assembly on Thursday demanding that the state government give immediate relief to farmers whose crops were destroyed in the unseasonal rains accompanied by hailstorms earlier this week.



Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar criticised the state government for not comforting the distressed farmers.


"Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of the day a couple of days ago. We immediately ordered assessment of agricultural losses. We have already clarified that even if a farmer clicks a photograph of his farm, the image will be considered as an assessment," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Accusing the Opposition of creating a ruckus, the deputy chief minister said, "Have they (opposition) ever seen a quick assessment being carried out after rains? We should be sensitive to the situation arising out of unseasonal heavy rains and not play politics over it."

Unseasonal rains along with heavy winds and hailstorm hit several districts of Maharashtra earlier this week damaging crops, which were ready for harvest.

