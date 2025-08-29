Thackeray told Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, that his party and other Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents are wholeheartedly backing him in the V-P election

The Opposition's vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's home in Mumbai on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Reddy was received by Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai at the Mumbai airport.

Thackeray told Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, that his party and other Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents are wholeheartedly backing him in the V-P election.

The vice presidential poll, necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar recently, has been described by the Opposition as an ideological battle, even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan for the September 9 election.

Thackeray said miracles can happen, hoping for Reddy's victory. He said those NDA MPs who have love for the country can vote for Reddy, reported PTI.

"The consensus on my candidature among the Opposition would not have been possible without Uddhav Thackeray's backing," Reddy said, reported PTI.

The move to pick Reddy as a joint candidate of the Opposition has made the vice-presidential election a South versus South contest.

The elections to the second-highest office is scheduled to take place on September 9.

The electoral college for the vice-presidential elections comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Upper House of Parliament are also eligible to cast their votes.

The effective strength of the electoral college is 781 and the majority mark is 391.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination on August 21 in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and several other leaders of the alliance were also present.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting to take place the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

(With inputs from PTI)