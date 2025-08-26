With the Vice-President polls approaching, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met INDIA bloc’s candidate V Sudershan Reddy in Lucknow. Praising his long judicial career, Yadav said the former Supreme Court judge is the best choice for the high post, adding that the election is a fight for justice and constitutional values, not just power

With only a few days left for the Vice-President (VP) elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s candidate, V Sudershan Reddy, at the party headquarters in Lucknow, reported news agency PTI. Following his meeting with Reddy, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the election is "a fight for justice and constitutional values, not merely for power".

While praising the INDIA bloc's VP candidate, Yadav said that the former Supreme Court judge's long career in upholding the Constitution, law and people's rights makes him the "best possible choice" for the high constitutional post.

Addressing the media, Yadav said, "In the current political scenario, what better option can there be than a judge to lead this battle for justice? We are confident that those who value justice will listen to their inner voice and vote in his favour."

The Samajwadi Party chief further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to tie the VP's office to a "particular ideology", saying such an approach was against national interest, reported PTI.

"This is not just about victory or defeat; it is about principle," he said.

While expressing his confidence that Reddy would win the VP elections, "with a historic mandate", Yadav said when Members of Parliament (MP) cast their votes, they will listen to their "inner voice". Yadav also pointed out that Reddy's achievements make him a perfect choice for India’s next Vice-President.

Thanking Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari and the party's state leadership, the Samajwadi Party president also said that the Opposition had shown unity and resolve in putting up a candidate who represents constitutional values above party politics, PTI reported.

While concluding his statements over the Vice-President elections, Yadav said, "We are exercising our democratic right to present an alternative. The vice president's office is a high constitutional post that must remain above partisan lines."

Earlier this month, Yadav also launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and accused the ruling party of neglecting public welfare in the face of a growing flood crisis.

