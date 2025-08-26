BJP leaders welcomed the ED raids on former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj over an alleged construction scam involving 13 hospitals. BJP has alleged widespread corruption under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, while AAP claims the raids are politically motivated and aimed at diverting attention from questions about PM Modi

'AAP is looting with both hands': BJP leaders welcome ED raid against Saurabh Bharadwaj

Hours after former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj’s premises were raided by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday welcomed the probe agency's raid over an alleged ‘medical scam’.

While the raids on AAP party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj raise questions about the previous Delhi government’s efficiency, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has alleged that the party is "looting" the state in Punjab.

While commenting on the alleged medical scam probe, Sirsa, said, "ED has conducted raids at the residence of AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in connection with the hospital construction scam. Corruption of thousands of crores was done in the name of the construction of 13 hospitals."

"AAP has gone to Punjab and is looting Punjab with both hands. I want to request the officers of the Punjab government not to get involved in this loot. I welcome this action by ED," he added..

BJP leader Harish Khurana said that all the departments in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi have been found to be involved in corruption.

The ED has conducted raids at 13 places, including at Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence, in connection with the hospital construction scam. This is another case of corruption against AAP's tenure in Delhi. "Every department of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been found involved in corruption," Khurana said.

The BJP leader slammed AAP for calling the raid a 'politically motivated move'.

He further said, "The BJP had raised the issue of irregularities in hospital construction, with bills being paid without any work on the ground. Now, Aam Aadmi Party leaders will call it a politically motivated move, but the cases against them show 'Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko Arvind Kejriwal ne thaga nahi' (There is no one whom Arvind Kejriwal has not cheated)."

Earlier today, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, called the ED raid a move to divert attention from the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education degree.

In a post on social media platform X, Atishi wrote, "Why was there a raid at Saurabh Ji's place today? Because questions are being raised across the country about Modi ji's degree -- is Modi ji's degree fake? The raid was conducted to divert attention from this discussion."

Citing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report in the PWD corruption case against Satyendar Jain, Atishi claimed that the cases against AAP leaders are "false and politically motivated."

(With inputs from ANI)