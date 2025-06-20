Delhi's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, criticised the BJP after AAP's Manish Sisodia was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for the "fake" classroom scam. Atishi called it another "fabricated case" by the BJP against AAP

Delhi Assembly Leader of opposition, Atishi. File PIC.

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition, Atishi, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's appearance before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the classroom scam, reported news agency ANI.

Atishi stated that the ACB summoned Manish Sisodia in the "fake" classroom scam, describing it as yet another addition to the list of BJP's fabricated cases against AAP. The AAP leader alleged that over the past ten years, the BJP has filed more than 200 cases against AAP leaders, but despite all investigations, not a single rupee of illicit money has been found.

"Former minister Manish Sisodia was summoned for questioning in a fake classroom scam case. This is yet another addition to the series of fake cases filed by the BJP. In the past ten years, the BJP government and its various agencies have filed over 200 cases against AAP members – but despite all the raids and investigations, they haven't found even one rupee of corrupt money from any AAP leader," Atishi told reporters in New Delhi.

However, Atishi further criticised the Delhi government and suggested that the real reason behind the ACB probe is the BJP's inability to govern in the national capital. She highlighted that the Delhi government has failed on every front, whether it be waterlogging, electricity, or rising school fees, reported ANI.

"The real reason behind this classroom probe is that the BJP is unable to govern. Whether it's waterlogging, electricity, or rising school fees – on every front, the BJP has failed," Atishi added.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'misusing' agencies to file false cases against the opposition, aiming to damage the party’s image.

Meanwhile, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case related to Delhi's classroom scam. Manish Sisodia asserted that excellent work had been done in Delhi in the field of education, and brilliant classrooms and schools were built during his tenure, reported ANI.

However, acting on complaints from BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra, and Neelkanth Bakshi, the Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD, has registered a case against Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, then Ministers of the erstwhile Delhi Government of the Aam Aadmi Party, concerning allegations of a scam amounting to two thousand crore rupees in the construction of school classrooms/buildings in the National Capital Territory of Delhi at exorbitant costs.

(With inputs from ANI)