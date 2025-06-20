Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Classroom construction graft case Manish Sisodia appears before ACB terms case politically motivated

Classroom construction graft case: Manish Sisodia appears before ACB, terms case 'politically motivated'

Updated on: 20 June,2025 04:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools

Classroom construction graft case: Manish Sisodia appears before ACB, terms case 'politically motivated'

Manish Sisodia. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Classroom construction graft case: Manish Sisodia appears before ACB, terms case 'politically motivated'
x
00:00

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools.


Jain appeared before the agency on June 6.


The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools, reported PTI.

Before his scheduled appearance before the ACB, Sisodia termed the classroom construction graft case "politically motivated" and an attempt to divert attention from crucial issues.

"BJP is driven by political motives and is making fake allegations. We built excellent schools. The BJP government is poor in the management of schools. There is waterlogging in Delhi and power cuts are happening. BJP is trying to divert attention from crucial issues. Even BJP workers do not know what the government is up to," he charged, reported PTI.

Sisodia asserted that nothing will come out of this classroom construction graft case.

"Nothing has been found against us in any other case. I will put forth the facts in this case before ACB. This is a politically motivated case. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had levelled allegations against me in this matter and I had filed a defamation case against him. He is out on bail in the defamation case," Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia was earlier supposed to appear before the ACB on June 9 but his counsel informed the agency that he had some "pre-planned" engagements and skipped the summons.

"BJP only plays the game of lodging FIRs. I work (for people), " he said, when asked about skipping the earlier summons.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi launched a sharp attack on the BJP government at the Centre and in Delhi, alleging a decade-long political vendetta involving over 200 false cases against party leaders.

At a press conference, Atishi said, "In the last 10 years, BJP's ED, CBI, IT and Delhi police have filed more than 200 false cases against AAP leaders, but to date not even a single rupee has been recovered."

She cited the Supreme Court's remarks calling central investigative agencies "caged parrots" during AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing as proof of political misuse of institutions.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

manish sisodia delhi anti-corruption bureau india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK