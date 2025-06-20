The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools

Manish Sisodia. Pic/PTI

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Jain appeared before the agency on June 6.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools, reported PTI.

Before his scheduled appearance before the ACB, Sisodia termed the classroom construction graft case "politically motivated" and an attempt to divert attention from crucial issues.

"BJP is driven by political motives and is making fake allegations. We built excellent schools. The BJP government is poor in the management of schools. There is waterlogging in Delhi and power cuts are happening. BJP is trying to divert attention from crucial issues. Even BJP workers do not know what the government is up to," he charged, reported PTI.

Sisodia asserted that nothing will come out of this classroom construction graft case.

"Nothing has been found against us in any other case. I will put forth the facts in this case before ACB. This is a politically motivated case. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had levelled allegations against me in this matter and I had filed a defamation case against him. He is out on bail in the defamation case," Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia was earlier supposed to appear before the ACB on June 9 but his counsel informed the agency that he had some "pre-planned" engagements and skipped the summons.

"BJP only plays the game of lodging FIRs. I work (for people), " he said, when asked about skipping the earlier summons.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi launched a sharp attack on the BJP government at the Centre and in Delhi, alleging a decade-long political vendetta involving over 200 false cases against party leaders.

At a press conference, Atishi said, "In the last 10 years, BJP's ED, CBI, IT and Delhi police have filed more than 200 false cases against AAP leaders, but to date not even a single rupee has been recovered."

She cited the Supreme Court's remarks calling central investigative agencies "caged parrots" during AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing as proof of political misuse of institutions.

(With inputs from PTI)