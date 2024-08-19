Earlier on Saturday, Sisodia offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple after he was released on bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case

Manish Sisodia. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi excise policy case: People are praying that Arvind Kejriwal comes out as soon as possible, says Manish Sisodia x 00:00

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the people of Delhi are praying for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain to come out of the jail, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The people of Delhi are loving me, respecting me and saying that when I was in jail for 17 months, they missed me a lot...Now people are praying that Kejriwal comes out as soon as possible, Satyendar Jain comes out as soon as possible...," said Manish Sisodia, reported ANI.

"Arvind Kejriwal is famous in the whole country for building schools. He is the only CM who made the electricity bill zero for the people. He started free treatment in government hospitals...He made travel in DTC buses free for women. He has been CM for 10 years and he did what BJP CMs were not able to do in their tenure of 10 years...That's why they (BJP) have put him in jail...I have complete faith that Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail soon," he added, reported ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Sisodia offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple after he was released on bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was released from Tihar Jail on August 9 after the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The order was delivered by a judge bench of BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. The court also imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses in the Delhi excise policy case.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the BJP has a problem with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because he did as much work in eight years that their governments could not do in 20, reported PTI.

Sisodia, who was taking part in a 'padyatra' in the Deoli assembly constituency, said Kejriwal was popular in the entire country because he built schools.

(With inputs from ANI)