Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia holds meeting in MLA office, lauds AAP volunteers

Manish Sisodia. File Pic/PTI

Delhi's former deputy chief minister and Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia held a meeting with all the volunteers of his Assembly constituency.

After coming out of Tihar, Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a meeting with all the volunteers, lauding their efforts for serving the people of Patparganj wholeheartedly in his absence and resolving their important issues.

Manish Sisodia said "all our volunteers did not lose courage in adverse circumstances. Now we will soon come out of this crisis. Together with the people of Delhi, we will once again form a government with a huge majority under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and will forfeit the deposit of the BJP."

This was Manish Sisodia's first meeting with the volunteers of his assembly in the last 17 months. Earlier, he had a meeting on February 25, last year, before he went to jail.

During the meeting, Manish Sisodia encouraged all the volunteers and said that all the volunteers kept a lot of courage in difficult times. We will come out of this crisis soon. "Once again, we will form the government in Delhi with a huge majority under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and will get security deposits of the BJP candidates forfeited," he said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sisodia convened a high-level meeting at his residence, which was attended by Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including AAP member Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and other AAP leaders were present in the meeting ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak confirmed that a meeting would be held with all MLAs on Monday after which another meeting would be held where the councillors would meet Manish Sisodia.

"After discussing the situation, a meeting will be held tomorrow with all the MLAs. After that, the day after tomorrow the councillors will be meeting Manish Sisodia. Later, on August 14 Manish Sisodia will be meeting the people of Delhi through a padayatra," Pathak said speaking to the reporters.

