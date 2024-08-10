Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > People have to fight against dictatorship in country Manish Sisodia in his first address after release from Tihar jail

People have to fight against 'dictatorship' in country: Manish Sisodia in his first address after release from Tihar jail

Updated on: 10 August,2024 01:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He claimed that while in jail, he was not worried about getting bail but was pained seeing businessmen being put in prison in "fake cases just because they did not donate money to the BJP"

People have to fight against 'dictatorship' in country: Manish Sisodia in his first address after release from Tihar jail

Manish Sisodia. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
People have to fight against 'dictatorship' in country: Manish Sisodia in his first address after release from Tihar jail
x
00:00

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday called upon party workers and people to fight against the "dictatorship" in the country, a day after he was released from Tihar jail in the Delhi excise policy case, reported PTI.


Targeting the BJP, he also said these people are not more powerful than the Constitution. Every person has to fight against this "dictatorship" which is not just putting leaders in jail but also harassing citizens, Sisodia said while addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at its headquarters here.



He claimed that while in jail, he was not worried about getting bail but was pained seeing businessmen being put in prison in "fake cases just because they did not donate money to the BJP", reported PTI.


The Supreme Court on Friday gave Sisodia bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy "scam" and said his long incarceration of 17 months without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

On AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in jail in the case, Sisodia said he is the symbol of honesty in the country.

Conspiracies are being hatched to defame Kejriwal's work, he said and added that if opposition leaders unite against the "dictatorship", Kejriwal will come out of jail in 24 hours, reported PTI.

Sisodia told AAP workers that "we are just horses of a chariot but our real 'saarthi' (charioteer) is in jail, he will come out soon", reported PTI.

On his bail verdict, Sisodia said the Supreme Court used the power of the Constitution to "trample dictatorship" yesterday, reported PTI.

He said he was hoping to get justice in seven-to-eight months but it took 17 months. But at the end truth triumphed, Sisodia said.

Seeking to target the BJP over the Vinesh Phogat issue, Sisodia, without taking the wrestler's name, said she protested against its leader and people saw what happened at the Olympics.

Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being found 100 grams overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, was at the forefront of a lengthy protest alleging government inaction against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manish sisodia delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK