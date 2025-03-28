Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal have reinforced security measures to ensure that ‘Alvida Namaz’ is offered only at designated mosques and Eidgahs. Police conducted a flag march outside Jama Masjid, deploying drone surveillance and CCTVs to maintain law and order

Authorities in Sambhal have issued directives ensuring that ‘Alvida Namaz’—the final Friday prayers of Ramzan—are strictly observed within Eidgahs and mosques, prohibiting congregational prayers on public roads, ANI reports.

In a bid to maintain law and order during the significant religious observance, extensive security measures have been put in place. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with Sambhal Police conducted a flag march outside Jama Masjid to pre-empt any potential disruptions, ANI reports.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya affirmed that sufficient security personnel have been deployed to facilitate peaceful celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Pensiya stated, “All community members have assured us of their cooperation. Orders have been clearly issued against offering Namaz on roads. We have deployed adequate forces to ensure compliance.”

Meanwhile, Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra confirmed that security agencies are closely monitoring the situation through drone surveillance and CCTV cameras.

“The police force has been strategically positioned across Sambhal in anticipation of Alvida Ki Namaz. We are committed to ensuring the prayers proceed peacefully. Surveillance is being conducted via drones and CCTV monitoring. The directive clearly states that no prayers should take place on public roads,” ASP Chandra told ANI.

In light of Alvida Jumma, Cheti Chand festivities, and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, police in Gautam Buddha Nagar have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) throughout the district from March 28 to March 31, ANI reports. This move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Police have also undertaken precautionary steps to maintain order during the festival period. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Pal Sarma stated that peace committee meetings have been conducted across all police station jurisdictions in the district.

“The police force has been thoroughly briefed and sensitised regarding the upcoming religious events. Peace Committee meetings have been convened in every police station, urging citizens to cooperate with authorities. Comprehensive plans have been drawn up to manage the movement of devotees and traffic at all temples. The directives issued by the Supreme Court and government guidelines regarding Namaz prayers will be strictly followed,” ACP Sarma told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)