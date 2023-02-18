Over 100 cyclists in Thane, Mumbai region join HindAyan

HindAyan, which started on Feb 5, from the National War Memorial, Delhi, had travelled through Agra, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Gandhinagar and Surat. The cycling team which consists of Indian Army and Navy cyclists have cycled from Delhi – Agra - Jaipur – Bhilwara - Udaipur - Gandhinagar - Surat

Pic/Nilesh Bansal/HindAyan

More than 100 cyclists in Thane and Mumbai region have joined HindAyan , India's first long distance cycling race cum expedition after traveling from Delhi via Gujarat. In a rare event, cyclists received permission to ride on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. The eight leg of the expedition started from Thane on Saturday and ended at the NCPA, Nariman Point. On Sunday, the cyclists will leave for Pune, where the long distance race will culminate.

A total 176 cyclists joined the race on Saturday. Thane Municipal Commissioner DMC Sports Ms Minal Palande flagged off the expedition from TMC HQ for Mumbai NCPA, an official statement said.

HindAyan, which started on February 5, from the National War Memorial, Delhi, had travelled through Agra, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Gandhinagar and Surat and Thane. The next would be Mumbai and Pune. The cycling team which consists of Indian Army and Navy cyclists have cycled from Delhi – Agra - Jaipur – Bhilwara - Udaipur - Gandhinagar - Surat and on February 16th they reached Thane.

At present, India does not have a long distance cycling race, hence members of Olympic Team, National Cycling Team, Adventure Cells of State Police and Adventure Cells of Armed Forces have to go to the US, UK and France to participate in the long distance cycling race.

‘Hence, in order to promote the culture of cycling and give an opportunity to our cycling teams to practice outdoors, we have organised the ‘HindAyan’, an annual multi stage cycling race under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, said Vishnudas Chapke, the organizer who is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe overland travelling through 35 countries on five continents.

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the cyclists from the Armed Forces had visited a local school that goes by the name Saraswati Vidyalaya High School and Junior College in Thane, where the cyclists were warmly welcomed by The principal, staff and students of the school. Later on, cyclists interacted with the students and shared their experiences from the Army to students and educated them about how they can join the Armed Forces.

The race is limited to the countryside. The NHAI has concurred ‘Approval in Principle’ to organize the race on the Express / National Highways. With the help of the Local Superintendent of Police and District Administration, roads will be designated for the race. In urban areas, it will be termed as an expedition and not a race.

‘HindAyan received special permission from Uttar Pradesh State Government to cycle Delhi to Agra on Yamuna Expressway which is otherwise forbidden for anything below four-wheeler. Last time, IAF’s fighter jet was an exception, to touch down the Yamuna Expressway. It was an expedition and the common maximum speed of the group touched 53 kmph,’ said organizer Vishnudas.



Invitation to Mumbai cyclists

On February 19, 2023, 6:00 am, NCPA, Nariman Point. We invite local cyclists clubs to join us for a ride from Nariman Point, Mumbai to Pune via NH48, said an official statement.

Route

HindAyan race went through four states and one capital city - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will start at New Delhi, go via Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and end in Pune.