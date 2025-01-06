More than 2,000 autorickshaws in Mumbai were found violating transport rules during a two-day crackdown by the police and RTO, with Rs 24.53 lakh collected in fines.

In a major crackdown, Mumbai police and the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) collected over Rs 24.53 lakh in fines after conducting a joint operation to check for autorickshaw rule violations in the city’s eastern suburbs. The two-day drive, held on December 30 and 31, revealed a significant number of violations, with more than 2,000 autorickshaws found flouting various transport regulations.

According to an official from the RTO, the drive uncovered that 40 per cent of the autorickshaws operating in the eastern suburbs were non-compliant with the prescribed rules. Of the 5,425 autorickshaws checked, 2,130 were found to be operating beyond their prescribed service age and lacked necessary documentation such as valid fitness certificates, insurance, pollution under control (PUC) certificates, and public service vehicle permits.

The authorities also found several autorickshaw drivers in violation of basic operational norms, with some driving vehicles that were past their age limit but still ferrying passengers illegally. In total, 261 autorickshaws were impounded for lacking valid fitness certificates, public service vehicle permits, or both. Additionally, several drivers were found without the required badges, licences, or uniforms.

A senior RTO official explained that the fines for such violations are substantial, with Rs 10,000 imposed for plying an autorickshaw without a valid permit. First-time offenders found operating without a fitness certificate are liable to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

The authorities have so far collected a sum of Rs 24.53 lakh from the owners and drivers of the offending vehicles, underscoring the seriousness of ensuring compliance with transport regulations. This drive is part of ongoing efforts to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of public transport in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)