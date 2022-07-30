Over 5,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra shun widow customs

Activists welcome move; also refer to movement in Goa to put an end to the repressive practice

Pramod Zinjade and his wife. Zinjade from Pothre village in Solapur has been instrumental in spreading the movement against widow customs across Maharashtra

More than 5,000 of the around 28,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra have unanimously agreed to ban widow customs, and this includes all the 103 villages in Sangola taluka, Solapur which came together to ban the repressive practice. This spate of announcements came after two gram panchayats—Herwad and Mangaon in Kolhapur—abolished the custom in May this year.



Lalit Babar, a social activist from Sangola, said, “Sangola has 103 villages which come under 76 gram panchayats, and all the gram sabhas unanimously decided to put a stop to widow customs recently. It is a positive move for the empowerment of women.” He also cited a recent incident in Chincholi village wherein the widow of a school teacher was stopped from breaking her bangles during the cremation by her relatives, which led all those present to take a vow to stop the practice. Anand Lokare, Sangola block development officer, said, “We are happy that all the gram panchayats in Sangola have stood unanimously to put an end to widow customs.”

Activists welcome move

Pramod Zinjade, 64, from Pothre village in Solapur district who has been instrumental in spreading the movement against widow customs across Maharashtra, said, “In January, I started the campaign against the widow custom, wherein a woman has to break her bangles, mangalsutra and wipe off the vermilion, while taking her husband’s body for cremation. The widow is then barred from attending any social function. I am glad that gradually the awareness has gained momentum and in a short time, over 5,000 gram panchayats have already decided to stop this practice.”



Latadevi Borade has been raising her voice against widow customs for the past three decades

He added, “The previous MVA government was slated to discuss the matter in the Assembly but the change in government has pushed both the session and the topic on the backburner for now. I am hopeful that the current government will take up the issue and discuss ways to do away with this custom once and for all.”

Pramod also stated that politicians and social workers from Goa have approached him, seeking information on the social movement. “I am told that even the Goa Assembly has decided to take up the issue to put an end to such a practice in Goa, which will be decided in their assembly soon.”

Latadevi Borade, 49, who has been raising her voice against widow customs for the past three decades, welcomed the move and said, “It is overwhelming to see that people are raising their voice in support of women to put an end to a custom which is against women’s dignity. Not only Maharashtra and Goa, all states across India should come together and put an end to this practice. It is high time that necessary changes are brought in the legislation to end this legally.”

Legal experts on Goa

Legal brains have applauded the Goa government’s decision to put an end to widow customs. Goa is the only state in India where uniform civil code (UCC) is in force and by putting an end to widow customs, they are heading towards becoming a progressive state, in true sense, they said.

Solicitor Stuti Galiya said, “The Constitution of India enshrines the value of justice, equality and democracy and includes an enabling provision for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In India, personal laws are not based on equality, and therefore, discrimination exists in society. Hence, UCC should be adopted as a measure to promote gender equality. This will help transform centuries-old customs and practices that have no place in today’s modern society, because women should be granted equal rights and must be treated equally.”

Advocate Rajeshwar Panchal said, “If the Goa government passes the law to prohibit widow customs, it would truly achieve what our forefathers and social transformers like Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar desired to achieve. Moreover, Goa will be the first state in India to bring such a law which may inspire other states to follow the suit.”

He added, “The Maharashtra government recently issued a circular on the same issue but it is advisory in nature but a law, if made by Goa, would be mandatory and any breach thereof, would invite penal action. Law is one of the powerful tools of social reforms and the Goa government must be appreciated for making a sincere attempt to bring in social reforms. In fact, such a law ought to be passed by every state as it would truly establish the equality contemplated by the forefathers who gave us the Constitution.”

103

No. of villages in Sangola taluka