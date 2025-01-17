Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Over 60 birds injured by kite string rescued in Mumbai

Over 60 birds injured by kite string rescued in Mumbai

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The rescued birds were being medically examined and many were scheduled for surgeries and further rehabilitation, a RiWild representative said

Over 60 birds injured by kite string rescued in Mumbai

Injured birds treated at Gitanjali Jain Temple in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Over 60 birds injured by kite string rescued in Mumbai
x
00:00

Animal activists have rescued more than 60 birds injured by kite ‘manja’ in Mumbai as part of a three-day drive during the Makar Sankranti celebrations, a wildlife welfare group representative said.


Despite a ban on the sale and manufacture of Chinese manja across various states in India, the use of nylon and glass-coated strings persists and they are discarded irresponsibly by people, he said.


During a three-day camp organised from January 13 to 15 by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and RiWild, more than 60 injured birds were rescued across the city, RAWW fonder Pawan Sharma said.


Some birds died before they could be rescued, while some did not survive by the time they were taken in for treatment due to the nature of injuries caused by manja, he said.

The rescued birds were being medically examined and many were scheduled for surgeries and further rehabilitation, a RiWild representative said.

“We have been recovering and disposing of the manja found at different places so that it does not claim the lives of more birds,” said Sharma.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

makar sankranti wildlife mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK