Animal activists have rescued more than 60 birds injured by kite 'manjha' in Mumbai as part of a three-day drive during the Makar Sankranti celebrations, a wildlife welfare group representative said, reported news agency PTI.

The use of nylon and glass-coated strings persists despite a ban on the sale and manufacture of Chinese manjha across various states in India and they are discarded irresponsibly by people, the representative said.

During a three-day camp organised from Monday to Wednesday, January 13 to 15 by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and RiWild, more than 60 injured birds were rescued across the city, RAWW fonder Pawan Sharma said, PTI stated.

Sharma said that some birds died before they could be rescued, while some did not survive by the time they were taken in for treatment due to the nature of injuries caused by the manjha.

A RiWild representative said that the rescued birds were being medically examined and many were scheduled for surgeries and further rehabilitation.

"We have been recovering and disposing of the manjha found at different places so that it does not claim the lives of more birds," added Sharma.

Organisers of kite-flying festival booked after Vasai biker suffers serious neck injury from Chinese manjha

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the organisers of a kite-flying festival at Vasai after a 39-year-old motorcyclist suffered deep injuries in his neck from Chinese manjha on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred when Vikram Dange was out with his wife and 10-year-old son in the Madhubani area, where the kite-flying festival was organised to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival.

Dange was luckily saved after his wife Neetal immediately wrapped her dupatta around his neck before he was taken to a nearby multi-speciality hospital. He received nine stitches at the hospital and was discharged on Monday.

The doctors have advised him to take bed rest for nearly 25 days, Neetal told mid-day.

“I have no issue with the kite-flying festival but the organisers should have taken precautions to ensure the safety of citizens in the area. It was a horrible incident,” she said.

“Why do people continue to fly kites using the banned Chinese manjha? Every year, we witness tragic incidents, with some victims losing their lives on the spot. I fail to understand why this dangerous string is still being sold, or why people choose to use it, knowing it causes fatal accidents. It's really disgusting," said Neetal.

(With inputs from PTI)