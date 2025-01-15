In the past three days (January 11-13), the police have booked at least 19 shop owners across the city for selling nylon manjas

Nylon manja seized by the Charkop police

Stringent action, constant meetings and awareness programs by the Mumbai police have resulted in a reduction in the sale and use of nylon manja, or ‘killer manja,’ this year used for flying kites. In the past three days (January 11-13), the police have booked at least 19 shop owners across the city for selling nylon manjas.

Cops have also seized nylon manjas from areas, including JJ Marg, Bandra, DN Nagar, Charkop, Mulund, Pantnagar, Ghatkopar, Parksite, Mahim, and Navghar. “A special drive was conducted, and we have booked 19 people for selling nylon manjas through the city. Manjas worth Rs 35,350 have been seized so far,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary.



Sambhaji Nagar police raising awareness about the killer manjas

The action follows a Bombay High Court order that directed the city police and the civic officials to curb the manja menace ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, leading to serious injuries and, in some cases, death. Nylon manja, also called the Chinese manja, has a glass coating and has proven to be hazardous, causing grievous injuries to individuals, animals, and birds. Each year, during the festival, riders, commuters, and birds get entangled and sustain cuts, which sometimes proves fatal.

On Sunday evening (January 12), a 39-year-old motorist sustained deep injuries on his neck from one such incident in Vasai. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against the organisers of a kite-flying festival. Speaking about the awareness program, Mumbai police said that the use of such manjas has significantly decreased this year. They said that strict vigilance is being kept regarding the sale and use of nylon manjas.

“Beat marshals are constantly patrolling the areas. Officers personally went to shops to check if nylon manjas were being sold. In Zone 5 and 2, cases have been registered, and preventive action was taken against 37 suspicious people,” said Zone 5 DCP Ganesh Gawade.

“We went to shops to check whether there is a sale of nylon manjas posing as dummy buyers but found no shop selling the item,” said a senior police officer from Zone 6. Another officer said that the police held meetings and awareness programs with several shop owners and informed them that selling and purchasing the nylon manjas is an offence.

Police action in cities

The Nashik police have booked people under the section of attempt to culpable homicide. “We have arrested 21 people and have booked them under section 110. Stringent action has been initiated for those who were found in possession of nylon manja. We have booked the parents of minors if they have been found in possession,” Nashik CP Sandip Karnik told mid-day.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar police have booked 37 individuals and arrested 40 people. “We initiated a campaign a month ago and made the people aware that the purchase, sale, distribution, and usage of nylon manja will attract legal action. 37 people have been booked under section 110, and 40 people have been arrested,” said Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar.