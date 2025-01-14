A 23-year-old motorcyclist in Nashik tragically lost his life when a nylon manja slit his throat, causing a fatal injury. Authorities are investigating the incident

File Pic

Listen to this article Motorcyclist dies in Nashik after nylon manja slits his throat x 00:00

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday when a 23-year-old man lost his life after his throat was slit by nylon manja (kite string coated with glass particles) while riding his motorcycle, according to PTI reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, identified as Sonu Kisan Dhotre, was riding his two-wheeler towards Pathardi Phata from Deolali Camp when the accident occurred in the Pathardi village circle area around 12:30 pm, an official stated. The nylon manja, known for its sharpness, inflicted a severe wound on his neck, causing him to bleed profusely.

As per police sources, a team from Indiranagar police station immediately rushed Dhotre to the district hospital after being alerted about the incident. Despite their swift action, the young man succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss, the official said.

Sonu, a resident of Nashik, was employed as a contract worker in Gujarat, as per PTI. He had returned home recently and was reportedly heading towards Pathardi Phata when the fatal mishap took place.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the official confirmed. Authorities have yet to ascertain whether the manja was discarded or actively being used during the incident.

The use of nylon manja has been banned in many parts of India, including Maharashtra, due to its hazardous nature. The string, often coated with powdered glass to enhance its cutting ability during kite-flying competitions, poses a significant risk to both humans and animals. Despite the ban, its usage persists, particularly during festive seasons like Makar Sankranti, when kite flying is a popular activity.

According to PTI, incidents involving nylon manja are not uncommon, with numerous injuries and even fatalities being reported annually. Activists and authorities alike have called for stricter enforcement of the ban and public awareness campaigns to prevent such tragic occurrences.