The man’s shows his slashed neck (right) the tangled kite strings. Pics/Hanif Patel

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the organisers of a kite-flying festival at Vasai after a 39-year-old motorcyclist suffered deep injuries in his neck from Chinese manjha on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred when Vikram Dange was out with his wife and 10-year-old son in the Madhubani area, where the kite-flying festival was organised to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival.

Dange was luckily saved after his wife Neetal immediately wrapped her dupatta around his neck before he was taken to a nearby multi-speciality hospital. He received nine stitches at the hospital and was discharged on Monday.

The doctors have advised him to take bed rest for nearly 25 days, Neetal told mid-day.

“I have no issue with the kite-flying festival but the organisers should have taken precautions to ensure the safety of citizens in the area. It was a horrible incident,” she said.

“Why do people continue to fly kites using the banned Chinese manjha? Every year, we witness tragic incidents, with some victims losing their lives on the spot. I fail to understand why this dangerous string is still being sold, or why people choose to use it, knowing it causes fatal accidents. It's really disgusting," said Neetal.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner Pournima Chougule-Shringi told mid-day that Neetal filed a case at Valiv Police Station, following which an FIR was registered against Conceptual Advisory Services of Suraksha Smart City under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“We have been taking action against those selling Chinese manjha, as it is banned in India. We request people not to endanger the lives of others by using Chinese manjha, which causes fatal accidents,” Shringi said, adding, “We have deployed many teams to conduct surprise checks in the markets where the thread is sold. We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of citizens."

Sources at the police station told mid-day that no arrest has been made so far in this case.