Padmakar Valvi said the Congress organisation lacked coordination and claimed he was willing to take up any duty provided by the BJP.

Padmakar Valiv joined BJP on Wednesday/ Screengrab

Padmakar Valvi says he jumped the ship because he was upset with Congress

Former Maharashtra minister and three-time MLA from Maharashtra's Nandurbar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Soon after his joining, he expressed his discontent with the Congress party, reported ANI.

According to the report, Valvi praised the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the party's effective work and planning at both the state and national levels. He cited the visible impact of the BJP's initiatives as a contrast to his displeasure with Congress, noting, "The pace of work by the BJP and the planning made by the party from the state to the Centre (its benefits) reach to people. Its effect can be seen...We, the true workers of Congress, were upset for years. I was upset for a year. I was hoping to receive an opportunity to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha election...People are indeed upset in Congress."

Valvi emphasised the lack of coordination within the Congress organisation and claimed willingness to take up any duty provided by the BJP, reported ANI.

The former Congress leader told the news agency, "There is no coordination in the management of the Congress organisation...I will carry out whatever role is assigned to me by the party (BJP)," and further added, "We have been influenced by the work of the (Modi) government."

Echoing Valvi's remarks, BJP leader Ashok Chavan expressed disenchantment among Congress members, implying that many are considering joining the BJP as elections near. Chavan said, "The people in Congress can't see their future. Many people are ready to join the BJP. As elections near, many more people will join BJP..."

Regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, Valvi discussed probable roadblocks; he said, "It is natural that governments in Kerala and Karnataka will create hurdles..."

Valvi's switch to the BJP coincides with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Maharashtra's Nandurbar, where Valvi was a significant Congress member, the report added.

The Congress plans to travel 6,700 kilometres across 15 states as part of their 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in preparation for the 2018 Lok Sabha elections.

Valvi has joined the list of Maharashtra leaders who have severed connections with the Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to take place in April-May of this year, the report added.

