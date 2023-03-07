Breaking News
Palghar: Rs 21.64 lakh compensation awarded to kin of ambulance driver killed in accident

Updated on: 07 March,2023 06:41 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

According to the claimants, Kaluram Subash Kadu (25) was travelling to Shahapur for work on a motorcycle with his friend on December 23, 2019, when an ST bus collided with the two-wheeler

Palghar: Rs 21.64 lakh compensation awarded to kin of ambulance driver killed in accident

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Palghar awarded Rs 21.64 lakh compensation to the family of an ambulance driver who was killed in an accident in 2019.


MACT member A S Pratinidhi ordered the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay the compensation to the claimants along with interest at 6 per cent per annum from February 12, 2020 till the realisation of the amount.



The order passed on February 24 was made available on Sunday.


According to the claimants, Kaluram Subash Kadu (25) was travelling to Shahapur for work on a motorcycle with his friend on December 23, 2019, when an ST bus collided with the two-wheeler.

Kadu died in the accident and his friend was injured. The victim was an ambulance driver posted with Shahpur sub-district hospital and earned Rs 14,617.

The negligence of the MSRTC bus had resulted in the accident, the MACT member observed. The compensation includes Rs 16,500 towards loss of estate, Rs. 16,500 towards funeral expenses and Rs. 44,000 towards parental consortium.

Meanwhile, the deceased man's friend Rupesh Arvind Kakad, who was injured in the accident, was awarded a compensation of Rs 6.28 lakh. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

palghar mumbai mumbai news news PTI maharashtra

