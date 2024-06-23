Palghar soil cave-in: CM Eknath Shinde hands over Rs 50 lakh cheque to kin of deceased labourer

The collapse of a tunnel being built as part of a water supply project reported face soil cave in leading to the death of the labourer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of Rakesh Yadav, an excavator operator who was buried in the Palghar soil cave in, an official statement said.

The incident had took place last month on May 29 night. When the work was under progress near Versova bridge in Sasun Navghar village in Palghar, a site of the upcoming Surya project that aims to divert water for drinking purposes to the Mira-Bhayander area.

A massive search operation involving the National Disaster Response Force, the Army's Military Engineering Services, Coast Guard, local fire brigades and other outfits specialising in such tasks was underway for 17 days. The aim now is to retrieve Yadav's remains, the official added.

CM Eknath Shinde handed over the cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased labourer's wife Sushila, his father Balchandra Yadav, children Rishu and Pari and others at the CM's residence in Thane.

The Rs 50 lakh comprises of Rs 35 lakh from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which owns the project, and Rs 15 lakh from L&T, the main construction contractor, the official said, adding that Rakesh's brother Durgesh has been offered a job with the private firm, reported the PTI.

Earlier, CM Shinde had said that the Indian Army, Navy and Coast Guard had joined the efforts to rescue the excavator operator who remains trapped with the equipment after a cave-in, the PTI had reported.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams have been working at the site, but neither the man nor the machine has been spotted, according to the PTI.

CM Shinde was accompanied by MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee and Palghar Collector Govind Bodke. He visited the site and he reviewed the rescue efforts.

Talking to reporters then, CM Shinde had said, "Excavator operator Rakesh Yadav was involved in an accident while working on the Surya pipeline project. Despite extensive rescue operations involving local teams and NDRF, he remains trapped. The Indian Army, Navy, and Coast Guard now have joined the search. We are committed to his rescue."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister had earlier announced compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Yadav's family in the event of his death and assured a job to a member.

(with PTI inputs)