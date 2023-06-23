Mumbai police order comes after reports flight operations could be hampered due to flying objects

The free flight zone is the airspace in the proximity of an airport. Pic/Sameer Markande

Paragliding, balloons banned around airport till August 21

The Mumbai police have prohibited paragliding, flying of balloons and light-emitting objects in the free flight zone around the Mumbai international airport from June 23 to August 21, an officer said on Wednesday. The order—issued on Tuesday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations)—also prohibits the use of high-riser crackers, kites and shooting of laser beams in the designated zone, the officer said.

The order states that reports were received about the safe operation of aircraft being endangered in the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome, and Naval air station INS Shikra due to paragliders, flying of balloons, high-riser crackers, light emitting objects and kite flying. “These objects should not affect aircraft landing, take-off and safe aircraft flying operations and immediate action was necessary, following which the prohibitory order has been issued for 60 days,” it said. According to the officer, any person or individual who notices such type of activities being used with the intent to obstruct flight operations should inform the nearest police station.

