Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes
Mumbai: Clean Powai lake still a distant dream
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Mumbai: 181 children rescued on WR in 7 months
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai today BMC

Partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai today: BMC

Updated on: 28 July,2022 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1534.8 mm

Partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai today: BMC

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday.

A high tide of 4.14 metre is expected at 12.16 pm in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.57 metre is expected at 11.59 pm. Also, a low tide of 1.86 metre is likely to occur at 6.16 pm today.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1534.8 mm.


The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 29.4°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.2°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,76,116 million litres of water or 88.17 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. 

mumbai mumbai news mumbai monsoon mumbai rains brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK