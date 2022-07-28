Partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai today: BMC

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1534.8 mm

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday.

A high tide of 4.14 metre is expected at 12.16 pm in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.57 metre is expected at 11.59 pm. Also, a low tide of 1.86 metre is likely to occur at 6.16 pm today.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1534.8 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 29.4°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.2°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,76,116 million litres of water or 88.17 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.