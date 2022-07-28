Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 88.17 per cent

As per the BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,76,116 million litres of water or 88.17 percent on July 28

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,76,116 million litres of water or 88.17 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 70.05 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,76,116 million litres of water or 88.17 percent on July 28, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was 70.05 per cent with 10,13,870 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 4,73,114 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.93 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.13 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 80.57 per cent, Bhatsa 84.68 per cent, Vehar 77.17 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.