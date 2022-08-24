‘Parts of 8 structures near Mumbai airport to be razed in a month’

While periodical surveys are carried out to identify such structures, the MIAL in 2017 informed the suburban collector's office that 48 such structures need to be demolished

Partsof eight out of 48 structures in the vicinity of the Mumbai airport will be demolished in a month for violating height norms, Mumbai suburban district collector has told the Bombay High Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik had last month directed the collector to specify the measures to be taken for razing parts of the 48 structures identified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) as violative of height regulations.

While periodical surveys are carried out to identify such structures, the MIAL in 2017 informed the suburban collector's office that 48 such structures need to be demolished.

The high court then asked the collector to list the steps to be taken for the demolition of these 48 structures. The order was passed on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy raising concerns over the dangers posed by high-rises located near the Mumbai airport.

