Parts of Mumbai to see water cut on September 19; check details here

Updated on: 18 September,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BMC has announced the water cut as it has undertaken the replacement of four valves on the 750 mm diameter Parle-Versova outlet at Veravali Reservoir-2 in the East Zone.

Representative image

Representative image

Parts of Mumbai to see water cut on September 19; check details here
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared that water service will be disrupted in specific sections of the K East and K West divisions from 8 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2024, to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024. This disruption is caused by the replacement of four valves on the 750 mm diameter Parle-Versova outlet at Veravali Reservoir-2 in the East Zone.


"Due to the replacement of valves on the Nigam Channel, the water supply in the K East and K West wards will be closed from Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM to Friday, September 20, 2024, at 2:00 PM," the BMC said in their statement.



The BMC has identified specific sites impacted by the temporary water cut. Mahakali Marg, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Takshashila Marg, MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No. 3, Sher-e-Punjab, Bindra Sankul, Hanjar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Shobhana are among the locations in K East that are facing interruption. These areas, which typically receive water from 4.30 am to 7.50 am, will not have water delivery during this time.


Additional locations in K East, such as Sunder Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery, and Prajapurpada, will see disruptions from 5.00 am to 8.00 am, while Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Achanak Colony, Collector Compound, and Sariput Nagar will be impacted from 8.00 am to 10.00 am. Durganagar and Matoshree Club, which normally receive water from 10:00 am to 12.00 noon, will also experience a halt in supply.

Water supply will be cut off in areas west of C.D. Barfiwala Road, Upashraya Galli, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Andheri, Dawood Bagh, Kevani Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, behind Navrang Cinema, Andheri Gaothan, Ambre Garden Pump, Gazdar Pump, part of Gilbert Hill, Teen Nal, Gaodevi Dongri Marg, and part of Osmania Dairy. These places typically receive water from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Residents are advised to use water sparingly during this time and to stock up on supplies ahead of time, the BMC said. After the repairs, the civic body suggested that residents boil and filter water for the next 4 to 5 days to ensure safety.

