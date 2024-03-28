Parts of south Mumbai plunge into darkness due to power outage

Some parts of south Mumbai plunged into darkness on Thursday night due to a power failure

Some parts of south Mumbai plunged into darkness on Thursday night due to a power failure, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the localities such as Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines and Crawford Market experienced the electricity outage due to a power tripping from about 8.35 pm, officials said, adding efforts to restore supply are on.

The financial capital has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply, as per the PTI.

Fire erupts in eight-storey commercial building in north Mumbai

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in an eight-storey commercial building in suburban Malad area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said

The blaze was reported around 11.30 am, and it is confined to some shops on the fifth and sixth floors of the Central Plaza Complex located on Daftary Road in Malad East, a civic official said, the news agency reported.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," the official said, adding that smoke engulfed the fifth and sixth floors of the building.

At least six fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot for the firefighting operation, he said.

Personnel of the Mumbai police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised.

Major fire at godown destroys paper products in Thane, nobody hurt

In an another fire incident, a large quantity of paper products and furniture were gutted after a major fire erupted at a godown at Khidkali in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday, the news agency reported on Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Sagar Enterprises Godown, in which nobody was injured, they said.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said, "After receiving the alert, the Daighar police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site with two fire engines and the fire was extinguished by 1 am."

The godown, spread over an area of nearly 2,000 sq ft, housed materials such as paper glass-making machines, paper glasses, dishes, paper boxes, cardboards and furniture. All of that was destroyed by the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

