Parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on May 6

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday said that water supply will be suspended in some areas for 12 hours due to major repair work on May 6.

"There will be no water supply from 9 am to 9 pm on Saturday (May 6) to carry out maintenance and repair work at various places in the city," TMC said.

“Inlet water channel of Jail Jalakumbha under Uthalsar Ward in Thane Municipal Corporation area is getting blocked due to the work of bridge at K-Vila Nala. As the work of shifting the affected water channel is going on, on Saturday, on May 6, the water supply will be stopped for a total of 12 hours from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm due to the undertaking of cross connection of the said inlet channel,” the civic body said. The affected areas include Srirang Society Premises, Rabodi 1, Rabodi 2, Panchganga, Akashganga, K-Vila Premises, Police Line, Tembhinaka, Civil Hospital, Thane Jail, RTO Premises, Castle Mill, Dhobi Lane under Jalkumbh in Uthalsar Ward."

TMC said that citizens should note that water supply will be at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days after the water supply starts. The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.