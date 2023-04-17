Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut after pipeline burst at Mankoli

Due to the burst, the water supply has been stopped for repair work

The civic body's water department is carrying out the repair work. Pic/TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday said that the water supply will be suspended in some areas for 24 hours due to a water pipeline burst at Mankoli.

The water pipeline burst incident took place at around 5 am on Monday near the Mankoli petrol pump along the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Due to the pipeline burst, the water supply has been stopped for repair works.

A civic official said that the civic body's water department is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing. Due to the repair work, the water supply to the city will remain suspended till 9 am on Tuesday.

"The main water pipe supplying water to Thane city burst near Mankoli petrol pump along Mumbai-Nashik highway at 5 am on Monday. Due to this, the water supply of the city has been stopped. The water department is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing. Due to this, the water supply to Thane city will be affected till 9 am on Tuesday," the official said.

The official further said that the water supply will be at low pressure till Wednesday.

"The civic body has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with us," he added.