Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut after pipeline burst at Mankoli

Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut after pipeline burst at Mankoli

Updated on: 17 April,2023 12:51 PM IST  |  Thane
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Due to the burst, the water supply has been stopped for repair work

Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut after pipeline burst at Mankoli

The civic body's water department is carrying out the repair work. Pic/TMC


The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday said that the water supply will be suspended in some areas for 24 hours due to a water pipeline burst at Mankoli.


The water pipeline burst incident took place at around 5 am on Monday near the Mankoli petrol pump along the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Due to the pipeline burst, the water supply has been stopped for repair works.



Also Read: Thane: TMC to impose fine for dust pollution in the city


A civic official said that the civic body's water department is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing. Due to the repair work, the water supply to the city will remain suspended till 9 am on Tuesday.

"The main water pipe supplying water to Thane city burst near Mankoli petrol pump along Mumbai-Nashik highway at 5 am on Monday. Due to this, the water supply of the city has been stopped. The water department is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing. Due to this, the water supply to Thane city will be affected till 9 am on Tuesday," the official said.

The official further said that the water supply will be at low pressure till Wednesday.

"The civic body has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with us," he added.

mumbai mumbai news thane Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK