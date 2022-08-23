Party crisis not as challenging as fighting the pandemic: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray attends MVA meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, declares that the former ruling partners are still united in their fight

Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

THIS is nothing compared to the novel Coronavirus pandemic that we fought together very successfully, said former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while referring to the rebellion that upset his party and led to the collapse of his government in June this year.

Thackeray went to the Vidhan Bhavan for the first time on Tuesday, during the monsoon session of the state legislature. He attended a joint meeting of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, which had formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Thackeray had announced he would resign from membership of the upper house but decided against it, when it came to keeping his party’s numbers high to claim the post of the opposition leader of the Legislative Council. The nomination of Sena’s Ambadas Danve had caused dissent in the Congress and NCP, because both wanted the post. The matter has been rested for a while.

When asked about the former ruling partners’ unity, Thackeray said the MVA was still intact. About a decision on fighting the civic polls together, he said, “We have met today after a long time. We will tell you whatever we do next.”

Commenting further on the Sena crisis that the Supreme Court’s constitution bench will begin to hear from Thursday, Thackeray said he had faith in the judiciary. “Though the Nyaya Devata (The Lady of Justice) is blindfolded, the people see what is happening with their open eyes,” he said, adding that the people will ensure that there will be no bebandshahi (tyranny) in the country.

However, Thackeray did not comment on the statements that his estranged cousin and MNS President Raj made on Tuesday while addressing his party’s rank.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the meeting discussed the ways and means of fighting the government together.

Sources said the NCP and Congress leaders have told Thackeray that he should not worry because though his 40 MLAs had abandoned him, the grass root Sena workers and most of the leaders were still backing him.

