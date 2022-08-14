Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray claims BJP choking democracy

The weekly was started by the late Balasaheb Thackeray, an acclaimed cartoonist in his own right.

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked whether the BJP was “out to end the country’s federal structure”. He said the country was headed towards slavery and dictatorship in the 75th year of independence that was achieved after the 150-year British rule.

He was speaking at the 62nd anniversary of the party’s weekly, Marmik, which publishes social and political cartoons. The weekly was started by the late Balasaheb Thackeray, an acclaimed cartoonist in his own right.

Also read: Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd



He called out BJP national president JP Nadda for making a statement that the BJP would be the only party in the country and that all regional parties, especially Shiv Sena, will be over. “What does Nadda mean? Does the BJP want to end the country’s federal structure?” he said, enthusing confidence that the Sena will be back in power again.

He said the Centre had declared to cut the military size to save the expenditure, so that the savings could be used for upgrading weaponry. “Who will you give the weapons, when you don’t have enough soldiers? The enemy will not just run away by shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ from homes…” he said.

He commented on Maharashtra’s affairs as well. “Where is the government? We have ministers but they don’t have portfolios,” he said, advising cartoonists to keep lashing out their brush at the sorry state of affairs.