Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd

Updated on: 14 August,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

While some dismiss talk of headquarters in Dadar, others claim that Shinde’s party will have two of them

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd

Party workers during the opening of the first shakha in Mankhurd


A day after Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar announced that the Eknath Shinde group would soon have its own headquarters—a parallel Shiv Sena Bhavan in the vicinity of Dadar’s existing one—the rebel faction opened its first shakha in Mankhurd on Saturday. Rahul Shewale, rebel group leader in the Lok Sabha, inaugurated the shakha (local unit office) in Mankhurd (part of his constituency). The office had photos of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde shiv sena uddhav thackeray bal thackeray Lok Sabha mankhurd mumbai mumbai news

