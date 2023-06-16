Pati, Patni aur flamingo

Goregaon couple, who have been named as masterminds of a massive home-based drugs operation by an arrested courier, come in the cross-hairs of Madhya Pradesh police

The Madhya Pradesh cops with Nisaar Zubair Khan, the alleged courier

A couple, who are digital currency enthusiasts and businesspersons, are running a drug distribution network out of their nest in a posh Goregaon high-rise—this is the allegation of a Mira Road resident caught last week with 142 grams of MD worth Rs 17 lakh in Madhya Pradesh. The MP police, who issued summons to the couple for questioning, said they are not cooperating and may face arrest now.

The 39-year-old Mira Road resident, identified as Nisaar Zubair Khan, was caught by Khaniyadhana police in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on June 9. Along with 142 grams of Mephedrone (MD), the cops seized from Khan’s possession a silver Santro with registration MH-02-AQ5739.

The Khaniyadhana police registered a case under Sections 8 and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Khan on June 10. “During the investigation, Khan revealed that he is just a courier man for a woman and her husband in Mumbai. He claimed that he did not know what was inside the packet when it was handed over to him by the couple,” said an officer from Khaniyadhana police station.

Khan told the cops that he had been working for them for a couple of years. “He told us that the couple used to call him at their residence at Oberoi Esquire in Goregaon East to collect parcels. For every assignment, he would get a new mobile phone and a new SIM card, and the delivery address. The couple would ask him to discard both the phone and the SIM card after handing over the parcel,” said the cop.



Oberoi Esquire in Goregaon East where the accused couple live

“He told us that on June 6, the husband called him at their residence, gave him this parcel [seized drugs] and asked him to deliver it in Chanderi town of Madhya Pradesh,” the officer added. According to Khan, the couple have been operating under the guise of digital currency enthusiasts and businesspersons and are running Ponzi schemes and a massive drug distribution network. They cater to their clients through parcel services, he alleged.

“A police team from Madhya Pradesh, with the help of Aarey cops, went to the couple’s house four days ago and handed over the summons, asking the couple to appear before them for investigation. But, they are not cooperating with us. If they don’t, we will have to arrest them,” said Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria, the station house officer of Khaniyadhana police station. “Even the commissioner of the Mumbai police told the husband to cooperate with the police, but he has not responded yet,” he added. When the mid-day reporter visited the posh Oberoi Esquire, the couple refused to talk. They conveyed the message through the security at the entrance.

Day MP cops caught the courier man