Patra Chawl case: ED appears to have availed pick and choose strategy with the witness too, says court

Updated on: 11 November,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Special PMLA court says that prime witness in Patra Chawl case should have been made accused; also raises questions about ED’s other star witness

Sanjay Raut at Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park, after his release on Wednesday. Pic/Rane Ashish


The Special PMLA court which granted bail to Sanjay Raut and his close aide Pravin Raut on Wednesday, saying their arrest was illegal and the Enforcement Directorate has availed a pick and chose strategy, has raised questions about two star witnesses—Swapna Patkar and Chandan Kelekar.

